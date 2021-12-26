 'Let's Go Brandon' Caller Says He Was Joking With President Biden - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Atlanta' Goes to Europe in First Season 3 Teaser
Home Politics Politics News

Caller Who Told Biden ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on Christmas Eve Says He Was Kidding, Whines About Free Speech

Jared Schmeck claims he is “being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech” after he essentially told the president to f-ck himself

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 24: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden participate in an event to call NORAD and track the path of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Building on December 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. The president and first lady also called to speak to Americans and thank military families. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 24: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden participate in an event to call NORAD and track the path of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Building on December 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. The president and first lady also called to speak to Americans and thank military families. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden participate in an event to call NORAD and track the path of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Building, on Dec. 24, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images

An Oregon man who said “Let’s Go Brandon” during a Santa tracker phone call with President Biden and first lady on Christmas Eve now claims it was just a “joke.”

As The Oregonian very kindly described it on Saturday, Jared Schmeck’s use of the popular right-wing code for “Fuck Joe Biden” was actually just “a reflection of his frustration with Biden’s policies, including the federal vaccine mandates, inflation and global supply chain problems that have caused shortages in consumer products.”

Regardless, Schmeck’s comments to the paper were a mess of contradictions. “At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job,” said Schmeck, 35, a former police officer who now works for an electric company. “I mean no disrespect to him.”

Related Stories

Biden Authorizes Capitol Police to Call on National Guard 'Unilaterally' in Emergencies
Vaccinated Isn't Enough: Omicron Carries the Risk of Long Covid

Related Stories

R_09165_RCJennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington inRESPECT A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures filmPhoto credit: Quantrell D. Colbert
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic
30 Best Horror TV Shows of All Time

He continued: “I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Let’s go Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple minded, no matter how I feel about him,” he said.

So Schmeck meant no disrespect, yet he also knows what the slur means? Got it.

“He seems likes he’s a cordial guy,” Schmeck said of the president. “There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner … I love him just like I love any other brother or sister.”

Saying “Let’s Go Brandon” in that context can hardly be considered a joke. What’s funnier, in a way, is that although Schmeck said he has “nothing against” and even “loves” Biden, he also emphasized that he “100%” stands behind basically telling him, “Fuck you.”

Schmeck also revealed that he has been receiving what The Oregonian described as some “vague but threatening” phone calls, and seemed to complain that his First Amendment rights are under assault. “And now I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech,” Schmeck complained, as if the Constitution holds that dumb comments shouldn’t carry repercussions.

Schmeck clarified that he’s not a “Trumper,” but is a “free-thinking American and follower of Jesus Christ.”

In This Article: Joe Biden, Let's Go Brandon

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.