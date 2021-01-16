 Biden Immigration Bill To Include Pathway to Citizenship for Millions - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next American Unity Is a Fantasy
Home Politics Politics News

Biden’s Immigration Reform to Include Pathway to Citizenship for Millions

The new administration plans to send a sweeping immigration reform bill to Congress right away

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Biden’s Immigration Reform To Include Pathway to Citizenship for Millions

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

President-elect Joe Biden plans to “immediately” introduce a sweeping immigration reform bill during his first days in office. The new legislation, currently being drafted by congressional Democrats and immigrant rights advocates, will include a pathway to citizenship for an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants.

Top Latino and immigrant advocacy groups were struck by the boldness of the coming legislation, saying they were “floored” by the “aggressive agenda.”

Biden’s plan “is the most aggressive agenda that I have seen on immigration reform from day one — not only the legislative package but also executive orders,” said Hector Sanchez Barba, head of Mi Familia Vota.

Jess Morales Rocketto, executive director of Care in Action, was also impressed: “We were totally floored by the immigration plan and the level of clarity.”

According to the LA Times, not only does the new aggressive plan give Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) a shorter pathway to citizenship but also is void of any “provisions directly linking an expansion of immigration with stepped-up enforcement and security measures.”

Related

TOPSHOT - A noose is seen on makeshift gallows as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather on the West side of the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. - Donald Trump's supporters stormed a session of Congress held today, January 6, to certify Joe Biden's election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations the president was attempting a coup. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
American Unity Is a Fantasy
DOJ Probe: Sessions Separated Immigrant Families With No Plans in Place to Reunite

Related

Frank And Lynn Loesser 1956, New York
'Baby, It's Cold Outside': A Brief History of the Holiday Song Controversy
Jerry Jeff Walker's 'Viva Terlingua': Inside the Fringe Country Album

The bill will also make allowances for immigrants who are front-line essential workers.

“I hope the Congress and our nation will recognize that these immigrants stepped up when the United States needed the most and put themselves in danger every day by serving as essential workers during this deadly pandemic,” incoming Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) said on Friday.

The expected pushback from Republicans has already begun. Lora Ries, former acting deputy chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security under Trump, told the Times that the legislation undermines security.

“Such rewards will attract more people to illegally enter the U.S. to await their eventual green card, undermining border security,” Ries said.

It should be no surprise where the lack of empathy party stands on this issue. Just this week the DOJ’s inspector general found that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and high-ranking Justice Department officials were the “driving force” behind separating migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border, and they paid little mind to how those families would ever reunite. According to the investigation, Sessions told U.S. attorneys who raised concerns during a conference call, “We need to take away children,” and, “If [undocumented immigrants] care about kids, don’t bring them in.”

Biden’s legislation, if passed, would be the most extensive immigration policy since President Reagan’s Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 which, according to the Times, granted legal status to 3 million people who were in the country without documentation.

It’s worth remembering, however, that former president Barrack Obama tried to pass comprehensive immigration reform during his two terms in office, but both Republicans and the Supreme Court blocked it. So Biden will not have an easy road ahead in Congress, although he will have some power to carry out certain portions of his plan using executive orders.

In This Article: Immigration, Joe Biden

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.