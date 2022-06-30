 Biden Says He Would Support Axing Filibuster to Codify Roe v. Wade - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'No Shame': Kanye West Sued Over 'Donda 2' Sample
Home Politics Politics News

Biden Says He Would Support Axing the Filibuster to Codify Roe v. Wade

“If the filibuster gets in the way” of codifying abortion rights into federal law “we should provide an exception to the filibuster to deal with the Supreme Court decision,” the president said

By

Nikki McCann Ramirez's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Susan Walsh/AP Images

President Joe Biden told reporters at a NATO summit on Thursday that “If the filibuster gets in the way” of codifying abortion rights into federal law “we should provide an exception to the filibuster to deal with the Supreme Court decision.”

The President’s statement is the most concrete call to action from Democratic leadership for a pathway towards legislative action since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Biden indicated that he would be “talking to the governors” as to what actions he and his administration should be taking to protect abortion access in the absence of a federal guarantee.

In This Article: Joe Biden, Roe v. Wade

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.