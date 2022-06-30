Biden Says He Would Support Axing the Filibuster to Codify Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden told reporters at a NATO summit on Thursday that “If the filibuster gets in the way” of codifying abortion rights into federal law “we should provide an exception to the filibuster to deal with the Supreme Court decision.”

"We have to codify Roe v. Wade into law," President Biden says. "If the filibuster gets in the way … we should provide an exception to the filibuster to deal with the Supreme Court decision." pic.twitter.com/mnHPZKY6FI — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 30, 2022

The President’s statement is the most concrete call to action from Democratic leadership for a pathway towards legislative action since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Biden indicated that he would be “talking to the governors” as to what actions he and his administration should be taking to protect abortion access in the absence of a federal guarantee.