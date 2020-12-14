Biden Urges Country to ‘Turn the Page’ and ‘Heal’ in Speech Following Electoral College Vote

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation hours after he secured an Electoral College victory. In the speech, he praised the strength of America’s democracy, called on the nation to unite and spoke about the challenges his administration will face.

“Once again, in America, the rule of law, our constitution, and the will of the people prevailed,” he said in a national address Monday night. “Our democracy — pushed, tested, threatened — proved to be resilient, true and strong… Even in the face of a public health crisis unlike anything we’ve experienced in our lifetimes, people voted. They voted in record numbers.”

“Faith in our institutions held,” he added. “The integrity of our elections remains intact. And now it is time to turn the page, as we’ve done throughout our history. To unite. To heal.”

Biden also emphasized the margin of his win before addressing Trump’s attempts to overturn the election through the judicial system. “Three hundred and six electoral votes is the same number that Trump and Pence received when they won in 2016,” he said. “At the time, Trump called his electoral college tally a landslide. By his own standards, these numbers represented a clear victory then, and I respectfully suggest they do so now.”

He continued, “The Trump campaign brought dozens and dozens of challenges to test the result [of the election]. And they were heard again and again, and each time they were found without merit.” Despite his clear defeat, Trump has brought more than 50 lawsuits alleging massive voter fraud without evidence, and he has repeatedly been denied by American judges, including multiple times by the Supreme Court. At this time, there is seemingly no feasible way for Trump to maintain his hold on power.

Biden then praised state and local officials as well as election workers who ensured the democratic process was free and fair. “They showed a deep, unwavering faith in and commitment to the law. They did their duty in the face of the pandemic. And then they could not and would not give credence to what they knew was not true,” he said.

The president-elect then promised to take on the urgent issues facing his coming administration, including distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine and the economic recovery. “There is urgent work in front of us. Getting this pandemic under control, and getting the nation vaccinated against this virus,” he said. “Delivering immediate economic help, so badly needed by so many Americans. And building our economy back better than it ever was.”

He also acknowledged the climbing death toll from Covid-19 and the families who are grieving the loss of loved ones: “Our nation passed a grim milestone, 300,000 deaths due to the coronavirus. My heart goes out to each of you in the dark winter of the pandemic, about to spend the holidays and new year with a black hole in your heart, without your loved ones by your side.”

Biden concluded with a message of hope about the strength of American democracy, saying, “As we start the hard work to be done, may this moment give us the strength to rebuild this house of ours upon a rock that can never be washed away.”