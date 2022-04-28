 Biden Says He's Considering Cancelling 'Some' Student Loan Debt - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lola Kirke Embraces Nashville and Records the Eighties Country Album of Her Dreams
Home Politics Politics News

Biden Says He’s Considering Cancelling ‘Some’ Student Loan Debt

Some Democrats and interest groups to Biden’s left have long urged the president to initiate one sweeping debt cancellation in the amount of $50,000 per borrower

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - In this March 21, 2012 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Mellon Auditorium in Washington. Biden on Sunday, May 6, 2012 said he's "absolutely comfortable" with gay couples who marry getting the same civil rights and liberties as heterosexual couples, a stand that gay rights advocates interpreted as an endorsement of same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)FILE - In this March 21, 2012 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Mellon Auditorium in Washington. Biden on Sunday, May 6, 2012 said he's "absolutely comfortable" with gay couples who marry getting the same civil rights and liberties as heterosexual couples, a stand that gay rights advocates interpreted as an endorsement of same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

AP

President Joe Biden said at a press conference Thursday that he is considering a plan to cancel “some” federal student loan debt, and would make a decision in the next few weeks.

“I am not considering $50,000 debt reduction, but I am in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness,” Biden said.

The Biden administration has thus far canceled loans for select groups of borrowers, like those who were misled by for-profit schools. Earlier on Thursday, for instance, the Department of Education announced it would cancel the loans of 28,000 former attendees of a now-defunct chain of cosmetology schools.

Some Democrats and interest groups to Biden’s left have long urged the president to initiate one sweeping debt cancellation in the amount of $50,000 per borrower. But Biden has never signaled his support for that amount, and on Thursday made that clear once again.

As a candidate for president, though, Biden pledged to cancel “a minimum of $10,000 of student debt per person.” Since taking office, he has extended several times the pause on federal loan payments that has been in place since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In This Article: Joe Biden, student loans

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.