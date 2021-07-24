Biden Administration Cancels More of Trump’s Wall

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has terminated two border wall contracts that were issued during the Trump administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday.

In a statement, DHS said the canceled wall contracts—originally planned to cover the Laredo sector of Texas spanning approximately 31 miles—were not necessary for any reason. The two border barrier contracts “are not necessary to address any life, safety, environmental, or other remediation requirements,” the statement read.

DHS cited President Biden’s day one proclamation officially ceasing construction of the border wall, which Trump funded by declaring a national emergency declaration to fund his pet project—after, of course, frequently promising during his campaign that Mexico would pay for it.

These are the first contracts to be canceled, but the move forwards the administration’s decision to cancel all contracts and complete the process of defunding the entire project. Biden began this effort by returning more than $2 billion to military projects that Trump had redirected.

Tricia Cortez, executive director of Rio Grande International Study Center, which advocates for environmental protection of the Rio Grande River, told the Houston Chronicle that the canceled contracts add to the overall demise of Trump’s foolish enterprise.

​​”The people of Laredo stood their ground and we won,” Cortez said. “The cancellation of these two contracts is a huge nail in the coffin for this entire misguided project.”

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in June that the state would be building its own wall and sent out a Friday tweet saying, “New Border Wall Construction Begins near West Texas Town.”