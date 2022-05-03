Biden Calls on Congress to Codify Roe, Urges Voters to Elect ‘Pro-Choice Majority’

President Biden urged Congress to codify into federal law the right to abortion after an alleged draft majority opinion leaked and revealed the Supreme Court may be planning to overturn abortion rights in the U.S.

“If the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose,” Biden said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Politico obtained what it says is an initial draft majority opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito that overturns two key cases that protect abortion rights: Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito writes in the draft, according to Politico. The publication noted, however, that justices “can and sometimes do change their votes as draft opinions circulate and major decisions can be subject to multiple drafts and vote-trading.”

In his statement, Biden highlighted the importance of the upcoming mid-term elections that will decide which party has control of Congress, which has the power to codify abortion rights into federal law. “It will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November,” Biden said. “At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”

Biden promised that if Roe is overturned, his administration “will be ready when any ruling is issued,” but he also urged caution because the information about the court’s potential ruling came from a leak.

“We do not know whether this draft is genuine, or whether it reflects the final decision of the Court,” Biden said.

If Roe is overturned, 13 states have extreme anti-abortion rights trigger laws that would outlaw the medical procedure immediately, and many other states have anti-choice laws on the books . “I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” Biden said.

Americans will learn the fate of this case and other Supreme Court cases this summer, when the court’s final opinions on cases it heard this year will be released.