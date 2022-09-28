Biden Asks Where Dead Congresswoman Is During White House Event

President Joe Biden asked if late Rep. Jackie Walorski was present during an event at the White House on Wednesday.

President Biden seems to forget that Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car crash in August, seeking her out in the audience:



"Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie? She must not be here." pic.twitter.com/inzKDHrPK7 — The Recount (@therecount) September 28, 2022

Walorski was killed in a car crash along with two staffers and a driver on Aug. 3. She had been a champion of a bill that established the White House Hunger Conference Biden was addressing on Wednesday. “Jackie, are you here?” Biden said while listing lawmakers who contributed to the bill, appearing to look for Walorski in the audience. “Where’s Jackie?” the president asked again.

In a press briefing later on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned by reporters about Biden’s comments. She confirmed that the president had been speaking of Walorski but didn’t acknowledge that Biden misspoke. “He was thinking about her as he was naming out and calling out the congressional champions,” Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre didn’t comment when pressed on why Biden seemed to be looking for Walorski in the audience.

Reporter: I have John Lennon top of mind everyday but I’m not looking around for him

KJP: When you sign a bill for John Lennon as President then we can have this conversation pic.twitter.com/yiBJPRYdsH — Acyn (@Acyn) September 28, 2022

“The president … was acknowledging her incredible work,” Jean-Pierre said, noting that he had already planned to welcome Walorski’s family to the White House on Friday for a bill signing in her honor. “He looks forward to discussing her remarkable legacy of public service with them when he sees her family,” she added.