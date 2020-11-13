 Biden Has 306 Electoral Votes, the Same “Landslide” as Trump in 2016 - Rolling Stone
Biden on Pace for 306 Electoral College Votes, Matching what Trump Touted as a “MASSIVE Landslide Victory”

The irony, it burns

Tim Dickinson

US President Donald Trump looks on after delivering an update on "Operation Warp Speed" in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 13, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump looks on after delivering an update on "Operation Warp Speed" in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 13th, 2020.

AFP via Getty Images

With a projected win in Arizona and a nearly 14,000 vote lead in Georgia, President-Elect Joe Biden is on a path to win 306 votes in the Electoral College.* That happens to be the exact same total Donald Trump racked up after his state-by-state victories in November 2016.** And this makes Trump’s present refusal to concede to Biden darkly ironic, because Trump has spent much of the last four years touting his 2016 margin as a “landslide” bragging that he beat Hillary Clinton “easily,” “convincingly,” and “so badly.”

While 306 votes in the Electoral College is substantial, it is not a huge margin of victory, historically speaking. Nonetheless, Trump and his toadies have long touted it as exceptional. Although Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama all scored bigger Electoral College victories than he did, Trump touted his victory as “the biggest Electoral College win since Ronald Reagan.” Kellyanne Conway, who was a senior adviser on the Trump campaign and stayed on as the president’s most shameless spin doctor, celebrated his margin as “Historic” and a “Blowout” four years ago.

Trump, who lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by more than 2 million, has clung to his Electoral College victory margin like a security blanket, invoking it especially when his legitimacy was questioned. From the beginning, Trump’s retort to the scandal of Russian interference on behalf of his 2016 campaign was that the Kremlin’s boost was “fake news” that the Democrats ginned up to avoid confronting how badly he beat Clinton.

Just before the Mueller Report was released, Trump returned to this sort of bragging. “I had the greatest electoral victory — one of them — in the history of our country,” Trump said in March 2019. “I got 306 electoral votes against 223. That’s a tremendous victory.”

Trump has also wielded his Electoral College margin as a weapon, using it in 2018 to taunt Democrats that he’d be unbeatable in 2020:

In the aftermath of his loss in the 2020 election, Trump has been unwilling to concede to Joe Biden, and is mounting an increasingly ridiculous legal campaign attempting to invalidate the will of the people. He should, perhaps, instead reflect on the congratulations he paid to the “deplorables” years ago for delivering him what he called a “MASSIVE… landslide victory.”

 

*Several networks and the New York Times and Washington Post have declared Biden the victor in Georgia; the Associated Press has not yet called that election, which is heading to a hand recount.

**To be technical, Trump ended up with 304 Electoral College votes after a pair of faithless electors from Texas cast votes for Ron Paul and John Kasich instead.

