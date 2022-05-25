 Beto O'Rourke Storms Greg Abbott Press Conference on Uvalde Shooting - Rolling Stone
‘It’s On You!’: Beto O’Rourke Storms Gov. Greg Abbott’s Press Conference on Uvalde Shooting

“You’re offering us nothing,” the Democrat yelled at Texas’ governor and lieutenant governor

Beto O'Rourke.

“It’s on you!” Beto O’Rourke screamed at Texas Governor Greg Abbott as he and other state officials held a press conference on the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 kids and two teachers on Tuesday.

O’Rourke, who is running as a Democrat for Texas governor, approached Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and yelled, “The time to stop the next shooting is now, and you are doing nothing.” O’Rourke continued to bellow as Patrick called him “out of line and an embarrassment.” Someone else then called the Democrat a “sick son of a bitch” for daring to speak out on behalf of terrified children and their parents.

Throughout his campaign, O’Rourke has criticized Abbott’s support of guns, and after the shooting on Tuesday called on the governor to cancel his planned appearance at the NRA convention and urge the organization to relocate the event outside of Texas.

After O’Rourke was escorted from the room, Abbott asked people to “put aside personal agendas.” But outside the press conference, O’Rourke told reporters, “Now is the time to stop the next shooting … In each case we say this isn’t the time. Now is the time — like, literally right now. That’s why I’m here.”

The shooting in Uvalde is only the latest school shooting in Texas to make national headlines. In 2018, a gunman killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School in El Paso — O’Rourke’s hometown.

