Beto O’Rourke is running for governor of Texas.

The former congressman, Senate candidate, and Democratic candidate for president announced on Monday that he intends to unseat Republican Governor Greg Abbott. “Together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas,” he wrote on Twitter. “A Texas big enough for all of us.”

He expounded on his decision to run in an interview with The Texas Tribune, calling out Abbott by name. “I’m running to serve the people of Texas, and I want to make sure that we have a governor that serves everyone, helps to bring this state together to do the really big things before us and get past the small, divisive politics and policies of Greg Abbott,” he said. “It is time for change.”

O’Rourke, who ran against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in 2018 as the Democratic nominee for Senate and subsequently launched a 2020 presidential campaign, also cited the storm last winter that turned deadly when many in the state lost power for days due to failures in the electrical grid.

“They were abandoned by those who were elected to serve and look out for them,” O’Rourke said in a video announcing his candidacy. “It’s a symptom of a much larger problem we have in Texas right now. Those in positions of public trust have stopped listening to, serving, paying attention to and trusting the people of Texas.”