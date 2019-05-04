2020 Candidate Beto O’Rourke: ‘The House Should Move Forward To Impeach’ Trump

When Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke was a congressman from Texas, he twice voted against the House opening proceedings to impeach President Donald Trump. But now O’Rourke has joined only a handful of Democrats who are calling for impeachment.

“Yes, I think there’s enough evidence now for the House of Representatives to move forward with impeachment,” O’Rourke told the Dallas Morning News on Friday.

O’Rourke now joins other Democratic presidential hopefuls like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris and Julián Castro who have also called on the House to act.

“We’re finally learning the truth about this president. And yes, there has to be consequences. Yes, there has to be accountability,” O’Rourke continued. “This is our country, and this is the one chance that we get to ensure that it remains a democracy and that no man, regardless of his position, is above the law.”

Even with the litany of impeachable offenses involving President Trump, most Democrats have been careful calling for his ouster. It’s purely a political calculation. Democrats remember all too well how attempts to impeach Bill Clinton backfired. And they don’t want to do anything that may impede their chances of definitively winning back the White House in 2020, as Nancy Pelosi recently told the New York Times.