Bernie Sanders Cancels Upcoming Campaign Events After Chest Procedure

WASHINGTON — A senior adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign said Sanders was canceling several days of events after undergoing a procedure at a Nevada hospital.

Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement to reporters that Sanders, who turned 78 last month, had experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event on Tuesday. A medical examination found that Sanders had a blockage in one artery and two stents were inserted to treat the condition.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits,” Weaver said. “He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Here’s the full statement from Weaver:

Several of Sanders’ fellow presidential candidates expressed their sympathies on Twitter:

.@DrBiden and I are sending our best wishes to @BernieSanders, Jane, and the whole Sanders family. Anyone who knows Bernie understands what a force he is. We are confident that he will have a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him on the trail soon. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2019

Bruce, Team Warren, and I are sending all our best wishes for a speedy recovery to @BernieSanders. I hope to see my friend back on the campaign trail very soon. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 2, 2019

Thinking of @BernieSanders today and wishing him a speedy recovery. If there's one thing I know about him, he's a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2019

All of us here at @PeteForAmerica are sending our best wishes for a speedy recovery to Senator @BernieSanders. We're thinking of him and his family today, and I look forward to seeing him back on the campaign trail very soon. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 2, 2019

Bernie’s fighting spirit will get him through anything and everything. Good to hear he is doing better and look forward to seeing him soon. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 2, 2019

Despite a grueling campaign schedule, Sanders appeared to be in good health prior to the incident on Tuesday. He did cut his head on a shower door in March, requiring stitches, but during an appearance last week on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert he assured viewers he was doing just fine. “I’m in good health and running a vigorous campaign,” he said.

This story has been updated and is developing.