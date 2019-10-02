 Bernie Sanders Cancels Upcoming Campaign Events After Chest Procedure – Rolling Stone
Bernie Sanders Cancels Upcoming Campaign Events After Chest Procedure

Sanders had a blockage in one artery and two stents inserted to treat the condition

Andy Kroll

WASHINGTON — A senior adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign said Sanders was canceling several days of events after undergoing a procedure at a Nevada hospital.

Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement to reporters that Sanders, who turned 78 last month, had experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event on Tuesday. A medical examination found that Sanders had a blockage in one artery and two stents were inserted to treat the condition.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits,” Weaver said. “He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Here’s the full statement from Weaver:

“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Several of Sanders’ fellow presidential candidates expressed their sympathies on Twitter:

Despite a grueling campaign schedule, Sanders appeared to be in good health prior to the incident on Tuesday. He did cut his head on a shower door in March, requiring stitches, but during an appearance last week on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert he assured viewers he was doing just fine. “I’m in good health and running a vigorous campaign,” he said.

This story has been updated and is developing.

