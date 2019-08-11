If Elected, Bernie Sanders Will Reveal What the Government Knows About Aliens

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), during an interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast this week, promised the host that he would expose what the government may know about aliens because his wife Jane would insist he do so.

Rogan asked how a possible future President Sanders would handle what some might consider sensitive information: “If you found out something about aliens. If you found out something about UFOs, would you let us know?”

“Well, I’ll tell you, my wife would demand that I tell you,” Sanders replied with a laugh.

Rogan then asked if Sanders’ wife was a “UFO nut”? Sanders said, “No, she is not a UFO nut.” But, Sanders added, she has raised the topic and has asked, “What is going on? And whether he has “access to records.”

Rogan followed up and asked Sanders if he did have access to any UFO-related records and Sanders replied, “I don’t. Honestly, I don’t.”

Rogan then asked, “You’ll let us know?”

Sanders replied, “Alright.” And then promised, if elected, that he’d “announce [any findings] on [Rogan’s] show.”

In May, the subject of UFOs made news when reports surfaced that Navy pilots had relayed information to higher ups about seeing strange objects in the skies in 2014 and 2015.