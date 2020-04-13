Bernie Sanders Has Endorsed Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president on Monday during a Biden campaign livestream, where the two appeared via split-screen.

“We need you in the White House,” Sanders told the former vice president, adding, “I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe.”

Sanders, who suspended his own campaign last Wednesday, also sent a message to his supporters to get behind Biden’s attempt to unseat President Trump in November, saying, “Today, I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every Independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse.”

Biden responded by telling Sanders that his support is not only wanted, but also needed: “I’m going to need you. Not just to win the campaign, but to govern.”

So far every Democratic presidential candidate, save for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, has now endorsed Biden as the party’s nominee.

Sanders currently holds 918 delegates and will continue to accrue them if he earns votes in the upcoming contests. Last week, Sanders promised to use his delegates to influence the Democratic Party’s platform.

“While Vice President Biden will be the nominee, we must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the Democratic National Convention, where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions,” Sanders said.