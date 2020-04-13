 Bernie Sanders Has Endorsed Joe Biden - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next What the Music Business Can Learn from Disney+'s Subscriber Success Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Bernie Sanders Has Endorsed Joe Biden

“We need you in the White House,” the senator from Vermont told the former vice president

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bernie Sanders Has Endorsed Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders greet each other before a Democratic primary debate.

Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president on Monday during a Biden campaign livestream, where the two appeared via split-screen.

“We need you in the White House,” Sanders told the former vice president, adding, “I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe.”

Sanders, who suspended his own campaign last Wednesday, also sent a message to his supporters to get behind Biden’s attempt to unseat President Trump in November, saying, “Today, I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every Independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse.”

Biden responded by telling Sanders that his support is not only wanted, but also needed: “I’m going to need you. Not just to win the campaign, but to govern.”

So far every Democratic presidential candidate, save for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, has now endorsed Biden as the party’s nominee.

Sanders currently holds 918 delegates and will continue to accrue them if he earns votes in the upcoming contests. Last week, Sanders promised to use his delegates to influence the Democratic Party’s platform.

“While Vice President Biden will be the nominee, we must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the Democratic National Convention, where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions,” Sanders said.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.