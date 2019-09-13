 Bernie Sanders Discusses Third Democratic Debate in Exclusive Audio – Rolling Stone
Exclusive Interview: Bernie Sanders Discusses the Debate, Joe Biden, and Corporate America

In a special episode of the Useful Idiots podcast, Sanders talked about fighting corporate talking points, his “huge” differences with Joe Biden, and his thoughts on how best to take on Donald Trump.

Matt Taibbi

The third Democratic debate was a bizarre affair, marked by whimsical outbursts by Kamala Harris (“Hey-y-y-y, Joe” seemed to catch everyone off guard), the unveiling of Yosemite Sam-inspired epithet (Cory Booker’s “Dagnabit”), and heated exchanges between Julian Castro, Joe Biden, and “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg.

One candidate who didn’t participate in the silliness was Bernie Sanders. Hoarse after a tiring stretch of campaigning — Bernie says he lost his voice after a huge rally in Denver three days ago — Sanders, as he has all campaign, doggedly pushed hardcore issues like Medicare for All, climate change legislation, and a reduced defense budget.

Sanders in this race has been all business. Despite numerous reports of his demise, and transparent efforts by some media outlets to write him out of the race early (a New York Times graphic before the debate placed Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden alone in a “center stage” graphic), he remains entrenched as one of the finalists in what increasingly looks like a three-candidate field atop the polls.

In 2016, Bernie had little trouble outlining for voters the differences between himself and a single familiar opponent, Hillary Clinton.

In the 2020 race, his challenge will be drawing contrasts with two very different candidates in Biden, an old-school establishment Democrat, and Warren, the ascending liberal challenger.

On his way to Nevada for a campaign event, Sanders spoke to Rolling Stone podcast hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper by phone. In a special episode of Useful Idiots, he talked about fighting corporate talking points, the “huge” differences between himself and Joe Biden on policy, and his thoughts on how best to take on Donald Trump.

