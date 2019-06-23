Bernie Sanders Burns Trump on Iran Strike: ‘It’s Like Setting a Fire, Then Putting it Out’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was decidedly not impressed with President Donald Trump’s decision to call for a military strike on Iran and then, minutes before it was to occur, calling it off.

During his appearance on Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan asked Sanders about Trump’s decision, saying, “Was President Trump’s decision this week to call of that strike the right one?”

Sanders chuckled at the question, then responded, “See, it’s like somebody setting a fire to a basket full of paper and then putting it out. He helped create the crisis and then he stopped the attacks. The idea that we’re looking at the president of the United States who number one, thinks that a war with Iran is something that might be good for this country.”

Brennan then countered, “He was just doing a limited strike of just a limited strike.”

To this, Sanders went into full-on Brooklyn sarcasm mode: “Oh, just a limited strike—well, I’m sorry. I just didn’t know that it’s okay to simply attack another country with bombs just a limited strike—that’s an act of warfare,” drawing out the sorry with all the Brooklyn he could muster.

Sanders then went on to talk about how “never ending war” in the Middle East, often perpetuated or enabled by the United States, has destabilized the region.

He then concluded, “I will do everything I can number one to stop a war with Iran… Let’s remember what we learned in civics when we were kids. It is the United States Congress, under our Constitution, that has war-making authority, not the president of the United States. If he attacks Iran in my view that would be unconstitutional.”