Ben Stiller, Star Jones Tapped as Moderators for Bill & Hillary Clinton’s Speaking Tour

Ben Stiller and Star Jones are among the moderators who will lead conversations with Bill and Hillary Clinton on their upcoming speaking tour.

“An Evening With President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hilary Rodham Clinton” kicks off April 11th at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, where the Clintons will be joined by Bill’s former advisor, Paul Begala. Stiller will moderate the next stop, April 12th at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, while Jones will appear at the April 26th event at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Next week, Bill and I will be in New York on the 11th with @PaulBegala (expect 2020 talk), Detroit on the 12th with @RedHourBen (expect belly laughs), and Philadelphia on the 13th with Nnamdi Asomugha (expect football & Broadway chatter). Looking forward! https://t.co/jGd6elyrnt pic.twitter.com/ESoZp2jrpN — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 3, 2019

Other moderators will include former Philadelphia Eagle-turned-actor Nnamdi Asomugha, comedian Jordan Klepper and actor Tony Goldwyn. The Clintons have a handful of West Coast events scheduled for early May as well, though they have yet to announce moderators for those stops. Tickets for the speaking tour are on sale now, with prices starting at $29.50.

Per a statement, the speaking tour will find the Clintons telling stories “from some of the most important moments in modern history. From the American presidency to the halls of the Senate and State Department, to one of the United States’ most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections, they provide a unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight into where we go from here.”

Bill and Hilary Clinton Speaking Tour Dates

April 11 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre (with Paul Begala)

April 12 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre (with Ben Stiller)

April 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (with Nnamdi Asomugha)

April 26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre (with Star Jones)

April 27 – Washington, D.C. @ DAR Constitutio Hall (with Jordan Klepper)

April 30 – Boston, MA @ Opera House (with Tony Goldwyn)

May 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

May 3 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

May 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater