Watch Barack Obama Help Young People Prepare for Election Day

Barack Obama helps young voters formulate an Election Day plan in a new video the former president uploaded in partnership with Vote Save America.

Over the last few months, I've learned a thing or two from the young people in our country. I figured I would return the favor by sharing with you how to make a plan to vote in this upcoming election. Get registered and vote early: https://t.co/Q5BUeMaOB5 Video: @attn pic.twitter.com/CNqjS7Dmxo — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 16, 2020

“Over the last few months, I’ve learned a thing or two from the young people in our country,” Obama tweeted, adding he learned how to do the “Renegade” viral dance craze. “I figured I would return the favor by sharing with you how to make a plan to vote in this upcoming election.”

The process includes, first and foremost, registering to vote, as well as being aware of your state’s voting process, whether it’s in-person or via USPS. “The other route is to vote-by-mail,” Obama said. “Some places call this absentee voting. You might hear it called voting from home. It’s all the same, like Donald Glover and Childish Gambino.”

Obama added, “You know the stakes: For your lives, for your futures, for the planet and because young people have always been the ones to make change in this country, making change this fall is once again going to depend on you.”