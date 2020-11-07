Barack Obama Congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on ‘Historic and Decisive Victory’

Barack Obama congratulated his former vice president and President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in a statement Saturday that aimed at unifying the “bitterly divided” nation.

“I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden,” Obama tweeted. “I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.”

Obama added, “In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory. We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.”

The former president stressed that while “the country remains deeply and bitterly divided,” Biden will “do the job with the best interests of every American at heart.”

“But each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God,” Obama wrote.

“Enjoy this moment. Then stay engaged. I know it can be exhausting. But for this democracy to endure, it requires our active citizenship and sustained focus on the issues – not just in an election season, but all the days in between.”

Bill Clinton also congratulated the President-Elect Saturday on social media, “America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!”

Read Obama’s full statement below: