Al-Qaeda Leader Who Succeeded Osama Bin Laden Killed by U.S. Airstrike

A United States airstrike killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Kabul, government sources revealed Monday.

Al-Zawahri was one of the al-Qaeda leaders behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks and a close confidant of Osama Bin Laden, who was killed by U.S. special forces in 2011.

President Joe Biden is expected to address the matter at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight. A senior administration official addressing a pool of reporters said that “over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.” A source tells Politico that the operation was carried out under the direction of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Over the weekend, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that a U.S. drone strike had taken place in the capital of Kabul, saying the group “strongly condemn[ed]” the attack and called it “a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement.”

If confirmed, the strike would mark the death of one of the last remaining al-Qaeda leadership figures from the 9/11 era and raise questions about its future leadership. Zawahiri has presided over the terrorist group since the U.S. killed Osama Bin Laden in 2011. Many analysts expected that Hamza Bin Laden, one of the terror leader’s sons, would take over the leadership of al-Qaeda, but the U.S. claimed to have killed him in a 2019 strike, effectively ending the Bin Laden legacy of al-Qaeda leadership.

The strike marks a somewhat rare return to operations in Afghanistan for U.S. forces, which left the country in a chaotic exit in August 2021. At the time, President Biden pledged in a speech that his administration would “maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan” despite the withdrawal. U.S. counterterrorism policy in Afghanistan, Biden said, would be conducted with so-called “over-the-horizon capabilities” that “can strike terrorists and targets without American boots on the ground.”

Zawahiri rose to prominence in al-Qaeda after he fled Egypt for Afghanistan, having been imprisoned for his association with jihadists involved with the assassination of Anwar al Sadat.. In Afghanistan, he met Osama Bin Laden and, according to contemporaries, was influential in Bin Laden’s views in the early days of al-Qaeda and helped push the Saudi terror leaders towards a strategy that included targeting the U.S., rather than just Middle Eastern governments. Zawahiri’s own terror group, Egyptian Islamic Jihad, merged with al-Qaeda in 2001, weeks before the 9/11 terrorist attacks, cementing his role as al-Qaeda’s deputy leader.

In the years since the U.S. killing of Bin Laden, Zawahiri appeared to pin the group’s fortunes on the civil war in Syria, where an al-Qaeda franchise named Jabhat al-Nusra gained strength. But local jihadists eventually broke with the al-Qaeda brand in an apparent attempt to reduce American concern and pressure on its operations. The Islamic State, an offshoot of al-Qaeda’s Iraq franchise, eventually displaced both al-Qaeda and Zawahiri as the leaders of global jihadism, leaving the Egyptian doctor with a sparse bench of leaders and affiliates relative to al-Qaeda’s early post-9/11 years.