Rep. Ayanna Pressley Endorses Elizabeth Warren for President

“For Elizabeth and for me power belongs in the hands of the people”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president on Wednesday, netting the front-running senator from Massachusetts another prominent backer in her race to secure the Democratic nomination.

Pressley made the announcement in a YouTube video. “For Elizabeth and for me power belongs in the hands of the people,” says Pressley. “That’s why she’s fighting for fundamental change that restores power to those who have been left behind and centers those who’ve never had access to it in the first place.

“This election is a fight for the very soul of our nation,” Pressley added. “Elizabeth knows how to fight and she knows how to win. I’m proud to call her my senator. I can’t wait to call her our president.”

Pressley — along with fellow first-term Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) — is part of a quartet of high-profile progressive women of color who’ve pulled the Democratic party to the left since taking office last year. Last month, Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has called Warren a “fabulous candidate” and said Warren, Sanders and herself were “all on the same team in the party,” replied to Pressley’s announcement by tweeting a heart emoji.

