 Audio: Trump Blasts Governors in 'Unhinged' Call Over Protests - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Bandcamp to Donate All Sales to NAACP Legal Defense Fund on Juneteenth Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Audio: In ‘Unhinged’ Call, Trump Tells ‘Weak’ Governors to ‘Dominate’ Protesters

“You’ve got a big National Guard out there that’s ready to come in and fight like hell,” the president told governors during a video teleconference

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Audio: Trump Blasts Governors in ‘Unhinged’ Call, Says ‘Whole World Was Laughing’ Over Protests

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. May 30, 2020.

Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

President Trump pushed governors to use more aggressive tactics against protesters, according to leaked audio of Monday video teleconference call.

Several reports quoted the president telling the governors that they are “weak” and “not doing enough” to quell demonstrations. Trump also said that the governors “were a laughingstock all over the world.”

“You’re making a mistake because you’re making yourselves look like fools,” the president told the governors while urging them “dominate” the protesters.

“You have to dominate. If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you. You’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate,” Trump said.

CBS News said one source characterized Trump’s language and tone as “unhinged.” And CNN released an audio portion of the hour-long call where the president can be heard telling the governors that “the whole world was laughing” at them.

Trump continued by pushing the governors to use the National Guard.

“If you’re weak and don’t dominate your streets, they’re going to stay with you until you finally do it. And you don’t want it. Philadelphia, you’d better toughen up. Because what’s going on in Philadelphia, like New York, is terrible. It’s terrible,” Trump said, adding, “You’d better toughen — they’ll never leave. I know you want to say, ‘Oh, let’s not call up the Guard, let’s call up 200 people.’ You’ve got a big National Guard out there that’s ready to come in and fight like hell.”

Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker responded to Trump during the call and told the president that his rhetoric was inflaming the situation.

“We have to call for calm, we have to have police reform called for… The rhetoric coming out of the White House is making it worse,” Pritzker said.

Trump snapped back at the governor and said, “I don’t like your rhetoric much, either. But that’s okay, we don’t agree with each other.”

Full audio of the call is available at the Washington Post.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Donald Trump, George Floyd Protests

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.