Win a Chance to Destroy Trump’s Casino Like He Destroyed Our Country

One of the president’s former casinos will be demolished just days after Trump must leave the White House, and the winner of a charity auction will press the button that implodes the building.

The right to relieve four years of frustration and blow up the former Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City will be auctioned off in late January, fittingly close to the same day that President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. The city’s mayor, Marty Small, hopes to fetch more than $1 million for the cause. Small also blasted Trump for disrespecting a city that he once did business with.

“Some of Atlantic City’s iconic moments happened there, but on his way out, Donald Trump openly mocked Atlantic City, saying he made a lot of money and then got out,” the mayor told NBC Philadelphia.

Trump Plaza casino opened in 1984 and closed in 2014. Today, the structure, owned by billionaire (and Trump pal) Carl Icahn, is in complete disrepair. The deteriorating building has been vacant for six years, and chunks of its facade have broken off during storms, leaving the surrounding boardwalk area unsafe.

Bodnar’s Auction site used the headline “Implode Trump Plaza for Charity!” to promote the event. The site goes on to tout the button-pushing win as an “experience… that can be done anywhere in the world.”

“We are selling the experience to push the button to implode Trump Plaza. This will be done remotely and can be done anywhere in the world as well as [as] close to the Plaza as we can safely get you there!” the site reads.

According to NPR, other Atlantic City properties that once donned Trump’s name are doing well, having been “revived” under new ownership and, notably, without the president’s monicker. The nation can only hope for a similar result once the highest administration in the land is no longer called Trump.