Attorney General ‘Appalled’ Over Epstein Death, Says FBI and DOJ to Investigate

“Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered,” William Barr said

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on 9/8/04. Epstein is connected with several prominent people including politicians, actors and academics. Epstein was convicted of having sex with an underaged woman. (Photo by Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

Billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell of an alleged suicide.

Corbis via Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr released a statement on Saturday, announcing that both the FBI and Office of Inspector General will open investigations into the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who was in jail facing charges of federal sex trafficking.

Barr’s statement read: “I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody. Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered. In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death.”

Along with Barr, Epstein’s death prompted other politicians demanding answers. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted, “We need answers. Lots of them.”

Both Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, whose district is where many of Epstein’s alleged crimes took place, and Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts congressman Seth Moulton said the search for justice for Epstein’s alleged victims should continue, along with an investigation into his death.

“The death of Jeffrey Epstein does not end the need for justice for his victims or the right of the public to know why a prolific child molester got a slap on the wrist instead of a long prison sentence,” Frankel said.

“The investigation into Epstein should continue. We need to know who was involved in his sex trafficking, and the victims deserve justice,” Moulton tweeted.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA), a member of the Oversight Committee, released a scathing statement calling for her committee to investigate. The congresswoman said that documents released on Friday show “Epstein had a vast network of young girls he abused and trafficked and that he was aided and abetted by law enforcement, prosecutors, and others who looked the other way.”

Speier continued, “Epstein’s crimes were not contained to him. Congress has a duty to ensure all those who played a role in this travesty of justice answer to those crimes. The survivors of Epstein’s exploitation demand and deserve nothing less.”

Democratic presidential candidate and senator Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY), gave a measured response when asked about Epstein’s death, saying that she didn’t know all of the details yet but spoke about the “deeply troubling” accusations against Epstein, adding that she “would have preferred to see him to face justice.”

And of course, since this is the Trump administration, today’s news also prompted one government official into promoting a baseless conspiracy theory connecting Hillary Clinton to Epstein’s death.

