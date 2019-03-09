Asian Spa Founder Has Been Selling Access to Trump and Family

Li Yang, the 45-year-old founder of the “happy endings” massage parlor frequented by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, has not only been cozying up to President Donald Trump for selfies at his Mar-a-Lago property, she has been selling access to the president and his family to her Chinese clients, Mother Jones reported.

According to Yang’s GY US Investments website, which was taken down the same day a Miami Herald story about her selfies with Trump broke, Yang promised clients “the opportunity to interact with the president, the [American] Minister of Commerce and other political figures.” The site also claimed Yang could arrange “taking photos with the President” and could orchestrate a “White House and Capitol Hill Dinner.” Yang’s website also claimed her company “arranged a number of guests to attend the 2019 New Year’s Eve dinner,” adding, “all the guests took photos with” Trump family members. President Trump himself ended up cancelling his New Year’s trip to Mar-a-Lago because of the shutdown, otherwise he likely would have been there—and could have potentially taken photos with Yang clients—as well.

On the website, Yang touted herself as a member of Trump’s “Presidential Fundraising Committee” and said she was CEO of GY US Investments. According to the Herald, she and her family gave $42,000 to one of Trump’s political action committees in addition to $16,000 in donations directly to his campaign.

Featured prominently on the website were photos of Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Trump’s sister, Elizabeth Trump Grau, posing with Yang and her alleged clients. As Mother Jones wrote: “The overall message conveyed by the GY US Investments website seems clear: hire Yang’s company and she can get you close to Trump and his government—at Mar-a-Lago and in Washington.”