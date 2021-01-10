Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams Trump, Complicit GOP Members Over Capitol Riot

Arnold Schwarzenegger slammed Donald Trump and and complicit Republicans and compared the U.S. Capitol riot to Kristallnacht in a video speech the action star/former California governor delivered Sunday.

“I grew up in Austria. I’m very aware of Kristallnacht, or ‘the Night of Broken Glass.’ It was a night of rampage against the Jews in 1938 by the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys,” Schwarzenegger said.

“Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol. They shattered the ideas we took for granted. They did not just break down the doors of the building that housed American democracy; they trampled the very principles in which our nation was founded.”

Schwarzenegger, whose feud with Trump dates back to when he took over The Apprentice from the mogul, then blamed Trump for inflaming racism and anti-Semitism, as well as how Trump’s attempts to overturn the election incited his followers.

“President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is soon he’ll be as irrelevant as an old tweet,” Schwarzenegger said.

Schwarzenegger, a Republican, also criticized GOP members for not standing up to Trump and, in some cases, indulging his attempts at insurrection, “But what are we to make of those elected officials who have enabled his lies and his treachery? I will remind them of what Teddy Roosevelt said, ‘Patriotism means to stand by the country, it does not mean to stand by the president.’ John F. Kennedy wrote a book called Profiles in Courage. A number of members of my own party because of their spinelessness will never see their names in such a book, I guarantee you. They’re complicit with those who cared the flag of self-righteous insurrection into the Capitol. But it did not work.”

He added, “We need to hold accountable the people that brought us to this unforgivable point. And we need to look past ourselves, our parties and disagreements, and put our democracy first. And we need to heal, together, from the drama that just happened. We need to heal, not just as Republicans and Democrats, but as Americans.”