AOC Latest to Join Growing List of Lawmakers Testing Positive for Covid

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AP

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, her office announced in a statement, reporting that she is experiencing symptoms while recovering from home. “The congresswoman received her booster shot this fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance,” the statement said.

Covid numbers have been rising sharply in the new year, contributing to unprecedented rising case counts across the country as the Omicron strain took over as the dominant variant. Ocasio-Cortez is just the latest lawmaker to test positive for the virus. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) are among the members of Congress who have tested positive in recent weeks.

