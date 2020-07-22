Trump-Loving Congressman Tries to Apologize to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Fails Spectacularly

Two days after allegedly calling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) a “fucking bitch” outside the Capitol, Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) stood before the House of Representatives and attempted to apologize for “the strife [he] has injected into the already contentious Congress” and the “abrupt manner of the conversation [he] had with [his] colleague from New York.”

It didn’t go so well.

After reminding fellow lawmakers that he is a man of his word, Yoho quickly deployed the as-a-father-of-a-daughter card, noting that being married for 45 years with two daughters has led him to be cognizant of his language. But not cognizant enough, apparently, to articulate what exactly he did or didn’t say to Ocasio-Cortez on Monday. Instead, he offered up this bit of word salad:

“The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues, and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding.”

Yoho then spoke at length about how he’s passionate about those affected by poverty and that he “cannot apologize for his passion.”

“I cannot apologize for my passion” — @RepTedYoho’s “apology” to AOC pic.twitter.com/Bh30Phu8zp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t impressed.

“Republican responds to calling a colleague ‘disgusting’ & a ‘f—ing b*tch’ w/ ‘I cannot apologize for my passion’ and blaming others,” she wrote on Twitter. “I will not teach my nieces and young people watching that this an apology, and what they should learn to accept. Yoho is refusing responsibility.”

Yoho’s reported comments to Ocasio-Cortez came Monday during an exchange on the Capitol steps. According to The Hill, the MAGA friendly congressman called Ocasio-Cortez “disgusting” and said she was “out of [her] freaking mind” for suggesting that the recent increase in violent crime in New York City was due to unemployment resulting from the coronavirus. Ocasio-Cortez responded by calling Yoho “rude,” and, as he was walking away, Yoho allegedly muttered “fucking bitch.”

A spokesperson for Yoho denied he “call[ed] Rep. Ocasio-Cortez what has been reported,” according to ABC News.

Ocasio-Cortez continued to tweet on Wednesday about Yoho’s appearance before the House of Representaties: “Does not apologize or name any action he did. Does not accept responsibility. Lies (this was not a ‘conversation,’ it was verbal assault). Distracts by making it abt poverty (ironically). Says everyone else is wrong and the incident never happened. This is not an apology.”

“He didn’t even say my name,” she wrote, finally.

But as Ocasio-Cortez made clear in an Instagram post on Tuesday, she’s not going to sweat what a small-time, Trump-loving congressman has to say about her. In fact, she’s embracing it.