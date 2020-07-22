 Ted Yoho Mangles Bizarre Apology to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Ty Segall's Fuzz Preview First Album in Five Years With 'Returning' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Trump-Loving Congressman Tries to Apologize to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Fails Spectacularly

“He didn’t even say my name,” the New York Democrat tweeted in response to Rep. Ted Yoho’s attempt to make amends for verbally assaulting her on the Capitol steps

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
yoho, aoc, ocasio-cortez

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ted Yoho (R-Fla.)

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images

Two days after allegedly calling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) a “fucking bitch” outside the Capitol, Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) stood before the House of Representatives and attempted to apologize for “the strife [he] has injected into the already contentious Congress” and the “abrupt manner of the conversation [he] had with [his] colleague from New York.”

It didn’t go so well.

After reminding fellow lawmakers that he is a man of his word, Yoho quickly deployed the as-a-father-of-a-daughter card, noting that being married for 45 years with two daughters has led him to be cognizant of his language. But not cognizant enough, apparently, to articulate what exactly he did or didn’t say to Ocasio-Cortez on Monday. Instead, he offered up this bit of word salad:

“The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues, and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding.”

Yoho then spoke at length about how he’s passionate about those affected by poverty and that he “cannot apologize for his passion.”

Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t impressed.

“Republican responds to calling a colleague ‘disgusting’ & a ‘f—ing b*tch’ w/ ‘I cannot apologize for my passion’ and blaming others,” she wrote on Twitter. “I will not teach my nieces and young people watching that this an apology, and what they should learn to accept. Yoho is refusing responsibility.”

Yoho’s reported comments to Ocasio-Cortez came Monday during an exchange on the Capitol steps. According to The Hill, the MAGA friendly congressman called Ocasio-Cortez “disgusting” and said she was “out of [her] freaking mind” for suggesting that the recent increase in violent crime in New York City was due to unemployment resulting from the coronavirus. Ocasio-Cortez responded by calling Yoho “rude,” and, as he was walking away, Yoho allegedly muttered “fucking bitch.”

A spokesperson for Yoho denied he “call[ed] Rep. Ocasio-Cortez what has been reported,” according to ABC News.

Ocasio-Cortez continued to tweet on Wednesday about Yoho’s appearance before the House of Representaties: “Does not apologize or name any action he did. Does not accept responsibility. Lies (this was not a ‘conversation,’ it was verbal assault). Distracts by making it abt poverty (ironically). Says everyone else is wrong and the incident never happened. This is not an apology.”

“He didn’t even say my name,” she wrote, finally.

But as Ocasio-Cortez made clear in an Instagram post on Tuesday, she’s not going to sweat what a small-time, Trump-loving congressman has to say about her. In fact, she’s embracing it.

In This Article: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Congress, Ted Yoho

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.