AOC Claps Back at Heckler: “That’s the Difference Between Me and Trump”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attended a town hall on MSNBC Friday to discuss climate change and her Green New Deal proposal. When an audience member grew frustrated with panelist and former Republican congressman from South Carolina Bob Inglis’ more patient approach to the topic, he yelled, “Make the changes now, you moron.”

Ocasio-Cortez took the opportunity to show the difference between civility and the overbearing brashness of our current president by quickly shutting down the heckler saying, “Hey, hey. That’s unacceptable.” And then turned to Inglis and said, “And that’s the difference between me and Trump.”

Host Chris Hayes also showed Ocasio-Cortez a montage of conservatives bashing the freshman congresswoman, both personally and legislatively. She laughed during the montage and said she expected the backlash. But then added, “I didn’t expect them to make total fools of themselves.”

The partisan audience ate that line up and burst into applause.