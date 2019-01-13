Former Trump Official Anthony Scaramucci Joins Cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Trump administration officials who leave the White House never truly go away. If they’re not in jail (or about to be, ahem, Michael Cohen), they’re on reality TV. Former communications chief Anthony Scaramucci is no exception.

Scaramucci aka “The Mooch” was announced as one of the cast members of the second season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, Entertainment Weekly reported Sunday. He follows fellow former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, who appeared on the first season. Scaramucci lasted a brief 10 days in the White House in 2017 and was fired after attacking Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon in a profanity-laden conversation with a reporter. Hopefully, he’ll last longer on Big Brother than he did in the White House.

Seeing White House staffers regularly go on to D-list reality fame is just one more way the American people are being reminded: This presidency is like no other. It’s difficult to even imagine former Obama administration officials finding fame on reality television like this. Picture Valerie Jarrett duking it out with the women of the Real Housewives franchises, or former David Axelrod as a The Bachelor.

The Mooch joins a desperate cast of has-beens and wannabes including Lindsay Lohan’s “momager,” Dina Lohan, as well as Blossom actor Joey Lawrence and infamous O.J. Simpson houseguest Kato Kaelin. Comedian Tom Green and Real Housewives’ Kandi Burruss will also be on the show. Originally, it was rumored that former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer would join the illustrious cast of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition season two. Caitlyn Jenner was also floated as a possibility.

Contestants will live together in the Big Brother house and compete to win $250,000 by being the last cast member remaining in the house. Personally, I can’t wait for next season, though, when Kellyanne Conway will surely join the cast.