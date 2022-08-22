Anthony Fauci Is Retiring in December

Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down from his role as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December, announcing on Monday that he is leaving government in order “to pursue the next chapter” of his career.

Fauci announces he’s retiring in December: pic.twitter.com/wJUKz6GzTq — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 22, 2022

Fauci, who has served in government for more than half a century, was the face of the government’s Covid-19 pandemic response. “Thanks to the power of science and investments in research and innovation, the world has been able to fight deadly diseases and help save lives around the globe,” Fauci wrote in his announcement.

In a statement, President Joe Biden praised Fauci’s tenure and extended his “deepest thanks for his public service.”

“The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him,” Biden added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.