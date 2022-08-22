fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Moving On

Anthony Fauci Is Retiring in December

The face of the government's Covid-19 response has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: Dr.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down from his role as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December, announcing on Monday that he is leaving government in order “to pursue the next chapter” of his career.

Fauci, who has served in government for more than half a century, was the face of the government’s Covid-19 pandemic response. “Thanks to the power of science and investments in research and innovation, the world has been able to fight deadly diseases and help save lives around the globe,” Fauci wrote in his announcement.

 In a statement, President Joe Biden praised Fauci’s tenure and extended his “deepest thanks for his public service.”

“The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him,” Biden added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive)

Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault

Vanessa Paradis’ Lookalike Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Leaves Little to the Imagination in Daring Lingerie Pic

2 Chainz To Expand Restaurant Business After Settling Lawsuit With Pablo Escobar's Family

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad