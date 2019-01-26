Ann Coulter Trashes Trump in Bill Maher Interview

President Donald Trump has once again lost the support of conservative commentator Ann Coulter after he agreed to reopen the government temporarily without getting funding for his border wall. After Trump announced the news on Friday, Coulter tweeted what a wimp Trump was. Later that night, she was interviewed by Bill Maher, her longtime “frenemy,” to further criticize the president.

Coulter opened by blasting the president for folding on his wall campaign promise sarcastically stating, “Look, it’s crazy that I expect a president to keep a promise he made every day for 18 months.”

Then Maher brought up Coulter’s reaction tweet from earlier in the day about Trump backing to down. “Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States,” Coulter tweeted about the World War II vet.

“So, let me get this straight,” Maher asked, “You were convinced that Donald Trump was the guy. You voted for him, Donald Trump. And now you’re finding out he’s a lying conman. What was your first clue?”

Coulter replied, with her trademark sarcasm: “OK, I’m very stupid girl, fine.”

Coulter next went on a rant about how both sides, including Republicans, want more immigrants in America.

“The Koch brothers, they want it. Rupert Murdoch wants it… Why hasn’t Trump been able to get it through for the first two years? Because the Republicans don’t want it,” she said. “It’s all of mass immigration, it’s our legal immigration, it’s no E-Verify. The wall is a big part of that, and you’re being played to have everyone keep acting like this is some racist thing.”

Coulter also demurred when Maher suggested she has power over Trump, saying it was Trump’s “base” and not her who convinced him to back out of the original deal in December that would have prevented the shutdown without the wall. But Coulter knows she is more influential than she lets on. Pressure from her and Rush Limbaugh influenced Trump to refuse the deal.