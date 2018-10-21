Angry Man Confronts Senator Mitch McConnell in Restaurant

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) just wanted to enjoy his Cuban food. The senate majority leader’s dinner was interrupted on Friday night when an angry customer went up to the table where McConnell and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, were eating at Havana Rumba restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. The man slammed his fist down on McConnell’s table, then grabbed the politician’s bag of leftovers and threw it out the front door, one witness said.

A female diner captured part of the confrontation on video, and TMZ published the footage this weekend.

“Why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave the entire country?” the man yelled at McConnell.

“Leave him alone!” one customer yelled back.

“Nobody cares!” said another.

“I’m gonna sell this to TMZ,” said the woman filming.

The angry man continued to yell, telling fellow diners, “They’re going to come for Social Security!”

McConnell recently made news by signaling Republicans will seek to cut entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare, claiming he has concerns about the deficit. “It’s a bipartisan problem: unwillingness to address the real drivers of the debt by doing anything to adjust those programs to the demographics of America in the future,” McConnell said.

“I think it’s pretty safe to say that entitlement changes, which is the real driver of the debt by any objective standard, may well be difficult if not impossible to achieve when you have unified government,” he added.

Of course, McConnell is only the latest in a string of conservatives who have been confronted in or sometimes even asked to leave a restaurant. The owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave in June, and conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson recently complained that he doesn’t eat at restaurants as much because he often gets yelled at and “it just wrecks your meal,” he said on a National Review podcast.

“I can’t wait for this revolution to end so I can go back out to dinner,” he added.

Until then, Republicans might just have to rough it and get take-out instead.