The Oath Keepers Wanted to Protect a MAGA Lawmaker. The Jan. 6 Committee Wants to Know Why

The Jan. 6 committee on Monday requested the voluntary cooperation of three of former President Trump’s biggest supporters in Congress: Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), and Ronny Jackson (R-Texas).

The committee referenced Biggs’ alleged role regarding “various aspects of planning for Jan. 6.” Rolling Stone reported last fall that Biggs was one of several lawmakers who participated in the planning of the rally near the White House that preceded the riot at the Capitol. It noted how Brooks recently said that Trump asked him to “rescind” the 2020 election and put him back in the White House. The comments came not long after Trump yanked his endorsement of Brooks for Senate in Alabama. As for Jackson, who parlayed his role as Trump’s White House doctor into a seat in Congress, the committee released text messages revealing that members of the Oath Keepers militia wanted to provide protection for Jackson during the riot at the Capitol.

“Dr. Ronny Jackson — on the move. Needs protection,” one wrote. “If anyone inside cover him. He has critical data to protect.”

“Give him my cell,” replied Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder who has been charged with seditious conspiracy for allegedly orchestrating an operation to block the election certification by force.

The Select Committee has requested cooperation from three additional members of the House of Representatives:

• Rep. Andy Biggs

• Rep. Mo Brooks

The texts about protecting Jackson during the riot were initially made public in an April court filing.

The Oath Keepers also texted about providing security for several prominent Trump-connected figures, including Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Ali Alexander, and Michael Flynn. Rhodes is one of nearly a dozen members of the militia to be charged with seditious conspiracy. One of them, Joshua James, pleaded guilty in March, admitting that Oath Keepers were standing by to use “lethal force.” Another, Brian Ulrich, pleaded guilty last week. Ulrich had messaged that a civil war might be necessary if Biden became president.

Rep. Jackson said in a statement provided to Rolling Stone that he did “not know” or “have contact with” the Oath Keepers who texted about him on Jan. 6. He added that he has no plans to cooperate with the committee’s request: “I will not participate in the illegitimate Committee’s ruthless crusade against President Trump and his allies.”

Reps. Biggs and Brooks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.