Former Aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo Accuses Him of Sexual Harassment

Lindsey Boylan said on Twitter that the governor would make inappropriate remarks to her

AP

Lindsey Boylan, a former advisor to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is running for Manhattan borough president, accused the governor of sexual harassment. In a Twitter thread posted Sunday, Boylan said that Cuomo “sexually harassed me for years” by commenting on her appearance.

“I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks,” she wrote. “Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”

Rolling Stone reached out to the governor’s office for comment but did not hear back immediately. However, Cuomo’s press secretary Caitlin Girouard denied the allegations in a statement to Vox, saying, “There is simply no truth to these claims.”

According to Boylan’s LinkedIn, she worked as deputy secretary for economic development and special advisor to the governor between 2015-2018. In a separate Twitter thread posted earlier this month, she called the work environment in the governor’s office “endlessly dispiriting” and “beyond toxic.”

Rolling Stone also reached out to Boylan for comment, but she did not immediately reply. Over the weekend, she said on Twitter that she has “no interest in talking to journalists” about her allegations.

Cuomo has been in the spotlight much of this year as he leads the state during the Covid-19 pandemic, and as recently as this weekend, he was floated as a possible pick to be President-elect Biden’s attorney general.

In response to that news, Boylan tweeted, “There are fewer things more scary than giving this man, who exists without ethics, even more control.”

