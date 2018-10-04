Amy Schumer, Emily Ratajkowski, Others Arrested at Brett Kavanaugh Protest

Actress-comedian Amy Schumer was arrested and detained in Washington, D.C. ,Thursday as thousands of people descended on the Hart Senate Office Building to protest the possible appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, per MSNBC.

Holding a “We Believe Anita Hill” sign, Schumer joined others in condemning Kavanaugh, whose nomination has intensified an already-polarized Senate over sexual assault accusations and a subsequent FBI report that the Senate is in the process of reviewing before a key cloture vote on Friday. “I think we’re going to get arrested,” Schumer said in a video to a protester’s daughter on Twitter.

MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME pic.twitter.com/AqZUBUxUrd — Z (@Theboldtype_z) October 4, 2018

Thirty minutes later, a police officer asked Schumer, “Do you want to be arrested?”

“Yes,” she replied.

VIDEO: Amy Schumer is protesting at the Hart Senate office building. Cop asks “Do you want to be arrested?” Schumer: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/oV3BOu1ESU — News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) October 4, 2018

Earlier in the day, Schumer spoke to protesters alongside Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and model-activist Emily Ratajkowski. “That’s what we’re going to do: We’re going to keep showing up and no matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down,” Schumer told the crowd. “We will win. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying ‘Women don’t matter.’ Let’s stay together. Let’s fight. Let’s keep showing up.”

Ratajkowski claimed on Instagram that she was also arrested as part of the protest. “Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,” she wrote. “Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appeared at the protest to support Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed in a Senate hearing last week that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were in high school.

“I watched that hearing last Thursday and I believe Dr. Ford,” Warren said (via USA Today). “This is about power. I watched 11 men, powerful men, who tried to help another powerful man make it to an even more powerful position. I am angry on behalf of women who have been told to shut up and sit down one time too many.”

Earlier on Thursday, Republican Senators Jeff Flake and Susan Collins, whose swing votes are essential to Kavanaugh’s nomination, both called the FBI report “very thorough,” though it is unclear how both will vote. A final vote on Kavanaugh could come as early as this weekend.