 Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer Couldn't Name the President of Mexico - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Watch the Who Play 'Tattoo' for First Time Since 2008 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Watch Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer Get Stumped on Name of Mexico’s President

Pete Buttigieg could, though

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Watch Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer Get Stumped on Name of Mexico’s President

Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer.

Chris Carlson/AP/Shutterstock

Both Democratic presidential hopefuls Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer could not name the president of Mexico during a Telemundo interview in Nevada.

But one candidate, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, who was also interviewed by Telemundo’s Guadalupe Venegas, did recall the name of President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrado. “Yeah, President Lopez Obrador, I hope,” Buttigieg said with a laugh. Lopez Obrado began his presidential term in December 2018.

When Venegas asked Steyer, a billionaire businessman, the reporter said, “I’m asking because I feel like a lot of the time, this is our neighbor to the south, and a lot of people don’t even know his name. So… do you know his name?”

“I forget,” was Steyer’s response, though he did elaborate that while he didn’t know his name, he knew he espoused progressive policies.

When Klobuchar was asked, “What do you know about the president of Mexico?” she first said she would visit Mexico in the first 100 days of her presidency and said she knew he’d been recently elected. But Venegas followed up, saying, “I ask because it’s so important, especially to Nevada, California, Texas… But do you know who he is? Do you know his name?”

Klobuchar fumbled for a response: “Yes, yes,” she said at first before saying, “I know that he is the Mexican president.”

Related

Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Bernie SandersFourth 2020 Democratic Party Presidential Debate, Westerville, Ohio, USA - 15 Oct 2019
This Primary's Real Loser Is Diversity
'Like Iowa Should Have Felt': Scenes from Bernie Sanders' Victory March in New Hampshire

Related

Brad Pitt in "Fight Club."
'Fight Club' at 20: The Twisted Joys of David Fincher's Toxic-Masculinity Sucker Punch
The Great Thanksgiving Game That Wasn't

“But can you tell me his name?” Venegas asked.

“No,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar has also been criticized for her 2007 vote to make English the national language of the United States, a position she now says she has reversed. “I think that when you look at a state like [Nevada], and a country like ours that is so diverse, you don’t want to have that provision in law because then it would be very difficult to have, say, government documents and other things translated into other languages,” she said Friday. “So that is not a position I take. I did vote that way, but way back then, along with many other people.”

The AP noted, however, that then-senators Joe Biden and Barack Obama both voted against that bill, as did Bernie Sanders. Some have also criticized Klobuchar for her comments in a 2006 Senate campaign debate where she called for a border fence to prevent undocumented immigrants from entering the country. She justified those comments on Friday as well, saying that she took “a lot of heat” on the issue of immigration during that particular race.

Thus far, Klobuchar has made a strong showing in the two majority-white early primary states New Hampshire and Iowa, but the true test of her campaign will come when states with more diverse populations like Nevada, Texas and California vote in the next few weeks.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.