Sen. Amy Klobuchar Enters the Presidential Race

From a snow-covered rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (R-MN) launched her campaign for president. “If Prince can do a halftime show in all that rain, I can do this in the snow,” Klobuchar, who wore no hat or gloves, joked to the crowd as flakes fell.

“We are tired of the shutdowns and the showdowns, the gridlock and the grandstanding,” Klobuchar said. “Today… we say enough is enough. Our nation must be governed not through chaos but from opportunity. Not by wallowing over what’s wrong but by marching inexorably toward what’s right.”

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar launches her 2020 presidential campaign in Minnesota: "We are tired of the shutdowns and the showdowns, of the gridlock and the grandstanding" https://t.co/A12a0TRvg5 pic.twitter.com/J4gdA7iqlU — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 10, 2019

Laying out her platform, the senator promised to reinstate clean power rules and gas mileage standards. She also promised “sweeping legislation” to invest in jobs and green infrastructure. On day one of her administration, she pledged to rejoin the Paris Agreement. She also advocated for laws to regulate digital privacy. “Our laws need to be as sophisticated as the people who are breaking them,” Klobuchar, a harsh critic of Facebook and tech companies, said.

She said she would close tax loopholes for the wealthy, reduce the debt, and make it easier for workers to afford childcare, housing, and education in addition to universal healthcare. Klobuchar also vowed to take on Big Pharma to reduce drug prices and introduce international competition. And she mentioned criminal justice reform, universal background checks and “common sense gun legislation.”

“I’m asking you to join us on this campaign. It’s a homegrown one. I don’t have a political machine. I don’t come from money,” Klobuchar told supporters. “But what I do have is this: I have grit. I have family. I have friends. I have neighbors. I have all of you who are willing to come out in the middle of the winter, all of you who took the time to watch us today, all of you who are willing to stand up and say people matter.”

Recently, though, Klobuchar has been dogged by rumors that she mistreats her staff, allegedly berating them for small mistakes and creating a hostile work environment. Three potential staffers have reportedly turned down the opportunity to lead her campaign because of these rumors. Perhaps in a subtle acknowledgment, Klobuchar made sure to thank her staff for setting up the event in the snow: “I first want to thank our incredible team and staff for putting this together. Unbelievable!”