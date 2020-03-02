 Amy Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Coronavirus Is Loose in America. An Expert Explains Why You Shouldn't Panic Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Amy Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race

The now-former candidate is expected to endorse Joe Biden

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, (D-Minn.) walks onto the stage to speak at the First in the South Dinner in Charleston, S.C.

Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her presidential bid on Monday.

Klobuchar, who positioned herself as a Midwestern moderate, will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden at a rally in Dallas on Monday evening, according to her campaign.

The senator finished third in New Hampshire but she couldn’t establish more of what she called “Klomentum” in Saturday’s South Carolina primary, where she garnered only three percent of the vote and no delegates.

During the campaign, Klobuchar focused on her Midwest pragmatism, positioning herself as a Democrat who could garner moderate votes.

“I’m from the Midwest, and the one thing that really unites our party right now is that we want to win — and everyone knows in 2016 we had some major issues in the Midwest,” Klobuchar said last summer at a Washington Post event. “I have won the congressional districts where Donald Trump won by more than 20 points. And I have not done it by selling out. I’ve done it by going to where people are, by being honest with them.”

She also touted her ability to get things done, pointing to more than 100 bills she helped pass in the Senate.

Today’s announcement winnows the Democratic field further. In recent days both Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg also ended their campaigns before Super Tuesday.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.