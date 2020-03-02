Amy Klobuchar Drops Out of Presidential Race

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her presidential bid on Monday.

Klobuchar, who positioned herself as a Midwestern moderate, will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden at a rally in Dallas on Monday evening, according to her campaign.

The senator finished third in New Hampshire but she couldn’t establish more of what she called “Klomentum” in Saturday’s South Carolina primary, where she garnered only three percent of the vote and no delegates.

During the campaign, Klobuchar focused on her Midwest pragmatism, positioning herself as a Democrat who could garner moderate votes.

“I’m from the Midwest, and the one thing that really unites our party right now is that we want to win — and everyone knows in 2016 we had some major issues in the Midwest,” Klobuchar said last summer at a Washington Post event. “I have won the congressional districts where Donald Trump won by more than 20 points. And I have not done it by selling out. I’ve done it by going to where people are, by being honest with them.”

She also touted her ability to get things done, pointing to more than 100 bills she helped pass in the Senate.

Today’s announcement winnows the Democratic field further. In recent days both Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg also ended their campaigns before Super Tuesday.