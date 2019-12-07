Watch: Americans Are ‘Flushing Toilets 10 Times, 15 Times’ Says Trump

President Donald Trump explained to the assembled media at the White House on Friday that there is an ongoing issue with “sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms” across the country and that his administration is “looking very strongly” into the matter.

According to the Washington Post, Trump wants a nationwide review of water efficiency standards because “people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times as opposed to once,” the president said.

“We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms, where you turn the faucet on in areas where there’s tremendous amounts of water, where it rushes out to sea because you could never handle it. And you don’t get any water. You turn on the faucet and you don’t get any water,” Trump said.

“They take a shower and water comes dripping out, just dripping out. Very quietly dripping out… So EPA is looking at that,” the president added.