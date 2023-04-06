‘Abuse of Power’: Alvin Bragg Slams Jim Jordan for Subpoena

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is doing his best to undermine Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against the former president. The Trump sycophant issued a subpoena to former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz on Wednesday, demanding testimony regarding his resignation from Bragg’s office.

Pomerantz’s departure from the district attorney’s office was motivated by disagreements over his belief that Bragg was not moving to bring charges against Trump quickly enough. In his letter to Pomerantz, Jordan wrote that “as a special assistant district attorney, you seem, for reasons unrelated to the facts of this particular investigation, to have been searching for any basis on which to bring criminal charges.”

Bragg responded to the subpoena by rebuking Jordan for meddling in a state investigation by a federal lawmaker. “The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation,” he wrote. “Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law.”

"These elected officials would better serve their constituents and the country, and fulfill their oath of office, by doing their jobs in Congress and not intruding on the sovereignty of the state of New York," Bragg added.

In March, Jordan and fellow Republicans issued a letter demanding that Bragg and his office provide testimony and materials related to the case against Trump, accusing investigators of engaging in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.” The DA’s office flatly denied the request. Leslie Dubeck, the general counsel for Bragg’s office, slammed Jordan and his colleagues for encouraging “inappropriate” interference in a state investigation. “The unprecedented inquiry by federal elected officials into an ongoing matter serves only to hinder, disrupt and undermine the legitimate work of our dedicated prosecutors,” she wrote.

Trump was arrested and arraigned in New York court on Tuesday on charges of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. His legal team is expected to file challenges to have the case against him dismissed in its entirety, but in the meantime his allies in Congress and across MAGA-land are doing their best to muddy the waters around the investigation.