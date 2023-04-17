Stop the Steal Founder Ali Alexander Apologizes Amid Allegations of Texting Teens

Stop the Steal activist Ali Alexander has released an apology after being accused of making unwanted sexual advances and demands of young men in his political orbit. His longtime ally, the white supremacist Nick Fuentes, told listeners of his podcast that Alexander is “bowing out of public life.”

“I apologize for any inappropriate messages sent over the years. Forgive me,” Alexander wrote in a statement posted to his Telegram channel. He referred to “battling SSA” — which appears to be an acronym for same-sex attraction — and insisted he’d “repented before God.”

Alexander admitted he’d been “careless” in his flirtation, adding that “I’ve flexed my credentials or dropped corny pickup lines.” Alexander insisted that “nothing unlawful has occurred” and that he’s been targeted by “fake accusers or literal honey pots eager to frame me.”

The controversy reflects bitter infighting among former allies in the political camp of Kanye West. Milo Yiannopoulos is a notorious far-right troll who briefly advised West during his antisemitic blitz last year, alongside Fuentes and Alexander. Yiannopoulos reportedly blames the duo for his dismissal from a potential Ye ‘24 bid.

As detailed by Right Wing Watch last week, Yiannopoulos began dropping screen shots of alleged texts Alexander had sent to a young “groyper” (a political follower of Fuentes) soliciting videos and “jack off material.”

The context here is fraught. Yiannopoulos — a notoriously noxious political operator — saw his own mainstream political career dashed after he made light of pedophilia in 2017. The accusations against Alexander are unfolding like a political op, including with a dedicated Telegram account releasing “The Ali Files” as well as a phone tipline (833) STOP-ALI.

Initially, Alexander dismissed the screenshots as “fake messages.” His ambiguous apology refers to “seeing false claims alongside real messages.”

Alexander posted the apology on Friday. Over the weekend, Fuentes took time on his podcast to address the controversy: “I talked to Ali. He understands how strongly people feel — how strongly I feel — and he’s bowing out of public life. So nobody has to worry about that.” Editor’s picks

Alexander, a protege of Roger Stone, was one of the lead organizers of the permitted protests on Jan. 6 that later devolved into the assault on the Capitol. He was interviewed by the House Jan. 6 Committee, which later released his text messages from that day, which linked him to powerful figures throughout Trumpworld, to far-right figures in Congress, and to myriad fringe activists and militants.

The Daily Beast on Monday published a deep dive into the controversy that alleges Alexander received naked pictures from one teenager and sought “eggplant” pics from another. Alexander did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trending F. Murray Abraham Was Kicked Off ‘Mythic Quest’ for Sexual Misconduct Frank Ocean's Return: The Elusive Singer Takes the Stage for an Enigmatic Coachella Set TikTok Is Obsessed With Water. Experts Are Concerned ‘Succession’ Recap: Logan Roy Finally Names His Successor … Sort Of

Reached by email, Yiannopoulos asserted that “Ali is the reason I left the Ye campaign,” adding “I told Ye that if he came on board, I would have no choice but to resign.” He elaborated: “Ye left on a plane without me the next day to go do the ‘I love Hitler’ Infowars appearance, egged on by Ali, utterly destroying any presidential aspirations he may once have had. I couldn’t remain campaign director with someone like that around.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.