 Alfreda Scheuer, CIA 'Torture Queen,' Is Now a Life Coach
Rolling Stone

The CIA’s ‘Torture Queen’ Is Now a Life Coach Hawking Beauty Products

Alfreda Scheuer — who built her career on America’s abduction, interrogation, and torture and helped inspire Jessica Chastain’s character in Zero Dark Thirty — wants you to have radiant skin

Detainees stand during an early morning Islamic prayer at the U.S. military prison for "enemy combatants" on October 28, 2009 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Detainees stand during an early morning Islamic prayer at the U.S. military prison for "enemy combatants" on Oct. 28, 2009, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

John Moore/Getty Images

America’s War on Terror changed millions of lives irrevocably. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Iraqis, Afghans, Libyans, Yemenis, Somalians, and Syrians saw their homes, jobs, and family members stolen in a two-decade wave of violence that has yet to fully subside. Thousands of people – some guilty, some not – were abducted, interrogated, tortured, and detained without trials.

The woman who presided over or witnessed many of these crimes is now a life coach. 

Alfreda Scheuer (née Bikowsky), was an infamous CIA operative dubbed “The Queen of Torture” by The New Yorker in 2014. You may remember her as the partial inspiration for Jessica Chastain’s character in Kathryn Bigelow’s 2012 jingoist, xenophobic masterpiece Zero Dark Thirty, though her name was never connected to the film. Reuters on Wednesday published the first on-the-record interview with Scheuer since she left the clandestine services. Her identity was long shielded from the public, despite Scheuer’s disastrous record in several high-ranking positions at the agency (The New Yorker wrote that she was the source of “years’ worth of terrible judgment”). Judging by what she told Reuters, she doesn’t regret a thing, telling the publication that waterboarding was not torture, and that she received criticism a male spy wouldn’t have gotten in a similar role. 

“I got bloodied,” she said, “and kept coming back to try again and again to do something. I’m proud that I wasn’t on the sidelines. I didn’t bury my head in the sand.” 

Regarding the “Queen of Torture” moniker, she was similarly defiant. “I got that title because I was in the arena,” she said. “In fact, I raised my hand loud and proud and you know, I don’t regret it at all.”

There you have it. The Queen of Torture sees herself as the Girlboss of Enhanced Interrogation. Now, she’s taken her talents to another field: helping other people unlock their best selves. According to Reuters, Scheuer is now a life coach at a company she runs called YBeU Beauty, where she helps women “look good, feel good, and do good.”

The YBeu Beauty Personal Coaching Facebook page features cards with motivational tidbits like, “Take a moment to express your gratitude and be glad,” as well as selfies of Scheuer and videos in which she recommends beauty products. He website wasn’t operational when Rolling Stone tried to access it. Scheuer writes on the site, per Reuters:

“I know what it’s like to leave your comfort zone to try something new. I had finished a three decades + career as a senior government executive leading teams, mostly females, tasked with no-fail missions, taking smart risks, and even making life-and-death decisions. I loved every minute of it.”It’s doubtful many detainees who experienced Scheuer’s “coaching” in her past life would say the same thing.

Her current clients, for what it’s worth, appear to be satisfied. The Queen of Torture’s ratings on Facebook average a 4.2 out of five.

Rolling Stone
