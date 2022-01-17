Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reflects on Quarantine: ‘Covid Was no Joke’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, has shared a lengthy reflection on the virus, writing that it is “no joke.”

“For a while I’ve noted the term ‘mild’ is misleading when the bar is hospitalization and death,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph her negative and positive rapid tests, adding that she believes she caught Omicron. “Even ‘mild’ cases can result in long Covid, which includes a range of conditions like cognitive impairment, POTS, & chronic fatigue. This isn’t to be a downer or induce fear, just a reminder that we need to be careful (N95s in crowded indoor spaces like stores) and if you do get it, it’s key to care for yourself and rest.”

She added, “The idea of forcing people to work just 5 days after symptoms start is sociopathic and 100% informed by a culture that accepts sacrificing human lives for profit margins as a fair trade.”

She also noted that she felt people should get vaccinated and wear a mask for the sake of those around them, rather than for themselves.

“It’s truly bizarre to me that giving a shit about other people is a polarizing political stance, but my dad used to say that life makes you repeat lessons until you learn them,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “And if there’s one lesson I think we as a country are repeating until we learn, it’s that community and collective good is our best shot through our greatest challenges – way more than discorded acts of ‘rugged individualism’ and the bootstrap propaganda we’ve been spoon-fed since birth.”

Ocasio-Cortez initially tested positive for Covid last week. The news was announced via a statement from her office. “She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” the statement said. “The Congresswoman received her booster this fall and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow CDC guidelines.” She is one of numerous members of Congress to experience a breakthrough infection in recent weeks.