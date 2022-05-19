Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Confirms She’s Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is putting the unconfirmed reports about her love life to rest. While speaking to Insider, the New York politician confirmed that she and her longtime partner, Riley Roberts, are engaged.

“Yep! It’s true,” Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet. She later shared on Twitter, “It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes ☺️.”

The now-engaged couple met in 2011 while they both attended Boston University, and the now-congresswoman led student townhalls. Roberts, who works in marketing, has rarely stepped out publicly with AOC but made an appearance in her 2018 Knock Down the House documentary.

It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes ☺️ https://t.co/i5cm9awN3S — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2022

Josh Gondelman wrote about the couple’s relationship in an essay in Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC, saying Roberts “doesn’t fit the stereotype of a politician’s partner.”

“He doesn’t seem focus-grouped or media-trained for state dinners and press conferences. We know he’s supportive and encouraging in private,” Gondelman wrote. “And his expertise, as far as his public image goes, is his elusiveness and restraint.”

In Take Up Space, Eric Baker, a friend of Ocasio-Cortez, spoke about the duo’s relationship and how he was a “shitstarter.”

“Riley was just like, ‘This is dumb. Why are we all going around in a circle saying the same thing?’ He enjoyed intellectual combat,” Baker said in the book. “And I think she enjoyed his pushback.”

The news of their engagement comes as the congresswoman shared that she had a “health issue” that sidelined her over the last week. “I’m back at it today, but was MIA for a bit to recover. Just wanted to provide you all some assurance that the silence wasn’t political or anything as I know that worried some,” she wrote.