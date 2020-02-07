Purple Heart Recipient, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, ‘Escorted Out of the White House’

Lieutenant-Colonel Alexander Vindman, who gave key impeachment testimony has been removed from his job and escorted from the White House, his lawyer said on Friday.

“Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he has dutifully served his country and his President. He does so having spoken publicly once, and only pursuant to a subpoena from the United States Congress,” Vindman’s lawyer, David Pressman said in a statement.

According to CNN, Vindman’s twin brother Yevgeny, a National Security Council attorney, was also fired. They left the White House together.

On Friday, the president had signaled the move. When asked about the decorated veteran’s job status, Trump said, “Well, I’m not happy with him. You think I’m supposed to be happy with him? I’m not.”

Vindman testified before the House Intelligence Committee in November about Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Vindman, who sat in on the call, immediately reported his concerns to his superiors “out of a sense of duty.”

The lieutenant colonel may wind up back at the Pentagon. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told CNN, “We welcome back all of our service members, wherever they serve, to any assignment they are given.”

But Vindman has paid a hefty price since his impeachment testimony. Not only was he attacked by Republican politicians and right-wing media, he also received multiple death threats.

“The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, his career, and his privacy,” Pressman said.