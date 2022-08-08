 Alex Jones Text Messages Now in Possession of Jan. 6 Committee - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Girls' Generation on Their Reunion: 'It's Just Fun To Get Together'
Home Politics Politics News

More Bad News for Alex Jones: The Jan. 6 Committee Now Has His Texts

Rolling Stone reported last week that the panel wanted the conspiracy theorist’s texts. It now has them, according to CNN

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: Flanked by personal security, Alex Jones leaves after speaking at a Stop the Steal rally in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: Flanked by personal security, Alex Jones leaves after speaking at a Stop the Steal rally in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Flanked by personal security, Alex Jones leaves after speaking at a "Stop the Steal" rally in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 committee is in possession of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ text messages spanning a period of approximately two years, CNN reported on Monday.

The trove of Jones’ communications come by way of Mark Bankston, an attorney representing two parents of Sandy Hook victims in their lawsuit against Jones. Or, rather, they come by way of Jones’ own lawyer. In a stunning moment during the InfoWars host’s defamation trial, which resulted in a jury finding that Jones owes $45.2 million in punitive damages for lying about the 2012 school shooting, Bankston informed the court that Jones lawyer sent him his client’s messages, apparently by accident.

Rolling Stone reported last week that the Jan. 6 committee was preparing to subpoena the communications in order to find out more the extent of the right-wing provocateur’s potential role in the deadly Capitol insurrection, as well as the potential roles of any of the right-wing figures Jones may have been texting with. Jones was first subpoenaed last November and appeared for testimony in January, but said on his Infowars radio show that he pleaded the Fifth “almost 100 times.”

Jones was present in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

The committee getting ahold of the texts isn’t surprising. Bankston said in court last week that the Jan. 6 committee and federal law enforcement had reached out to him about Jones’ texts and that he fully intended to hand them over.

In This Article: Alex Jones, Jan. 6 Committee

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.