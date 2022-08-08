More Bad News for Alex Jones: The Jan. 6 Committee Now Has His Texts

The Jan. 6 committee is in possession of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ text messages spanning a period of approximately two years, CNN reported on Monday.

The trove of Jones’ communications come by way of Mark Bankston, an attorney representing two parents of Sandy Hook victims in their lawsuit against Jones. Or, rather, they come by way of Jones’ own lawyer. In a stunning moment during the InfoWars host’s defamation trial, which resulted in a jury finding that Jones owes $45.2 million in punitive damages for lying about the 2012 school shooting, Bankston informed the court that Jones lawyer sent him his client’s messages, apparently by accident.

Rolling Stone reported last week that the Jan. 6 committee was preparing to subpoena the communications in order to find out more the extent of the right-wing provocateur’s potential role in the deadly Capitol insurrection, as well as the potential roles of any of the right-wing figures Jones may have been texting with. Jones was first subpoenaed last November and appeared for testimony in January, but said on his Infowars radio show that he pleaded the Fifth “almost 100 times.”

Jones was present in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

The committee getting ahold of the texts isn’t surprising. Bankston said in court last week that the Jan. 6 committee and federal law enforcement had reached out to him about Jones’ texts and that he fully intended to hand them over.