Alex Jones Claims ‘Psychosis’ Made Him Believe Sandy Hook Was a Hoax

In a deposition stemming from a lawsuit filed by parents of Sandy Hook victims, conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones claimed an imbalanced mental state caused him to claim the Newtown, Conn. massacre of elementary school children was a government-led conspiracy.

In the video released on Friday, Jones said he reached this alleged mental state where he “almost had like a form of psychosis back in the past where I basically thought everything was staged, even though I’m now learning a lot of times things aren’t staged,” the Austin Statesman reported. He went on to say this was caused by “the trauma of the media and the corporations lying so much, then everything begins — you don’t trust anything anymore, kind of like a child whose parents lie to them over and over again, well, pretty soon they don’t know what reality is.”

The admission came toward the end of a three-hour deposition where lawyers representing Sandy Hook families confronted Jones with videos from his show where he said the shootings were fake. Jones appeared much more calm than he does on his show and admitted to peddling the theory but kept blaming his state of mind: “So long before these lawsuits I said that in the past I thought everything was a conspiracy, and I would kind of get into that mass group think of the communities that were out there saying that,” Jones said. “And so now I see that it’s more in the middle. All right? So that’s where I stand.”

But, on his show this past Monday, Jones was unapologetically back on his bullshit. At the news that Sandy Hook parent Jeremy Richman was killed in an apparent suicide, Jones began questioning whether the suicide had been faked.

“I mean, how do I get a fair trial with stuff like this?,” Jones said on InfoWars. “I’ve never said this guy’s name. Never said his name, until now. And obviously first, it’s we don’t know, he’s got gunshot wounds or whatever. Now it’s, well, apparent suicide. I mean, is there going to be a police investigation? Are they going to look at the surveillance cameras? I mean, what happened to this guy? This whole Sandy Hook thing is, like, really getting even crazier.”

But Jones didn’t leave it there. He continued: “We have no idea whether he was even murdered at this point. Why would some anti-gun guy do this? This is really sad. My prayers go out to him and his family, and we wish for the truth of whatever really happened here to come out. We don’t know yet. And we’ll see the corporate media say outrageous lies, but it’s what they do.”

Back to business as usual, then.