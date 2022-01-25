Alex Jones Reaffirms Love of Constitution by Pleading the Fifth ‘Almost 100 Times’ to Jan. 6 Committee

If there’s one thing we know about Alex Jones, it’s that he loves the Bill of Rights. The majority of Jones’s career is predicated on the First Amendment, which has allowed him to spew conspiracies, hate, and general nonsense to a lucrative audience for over a decade, with only occasional repercussions. While it’s no secret that Jones loves the Second Amendment, too, CNN reports that the barrel-shaped podcast host has found a new amendment to love: the Fifth.

On Monday, Jones was called before the Jan. 6 committee to give testimony on his involvement in the protests and events that preceded the Capitol attack. Jones claimed that he pleaded the Fifth “almost 100 times” on the advice of his lawyers.

“I just had a very intense experience being interrogated by the Jan. 6 committee. They were polite, but they were dogged,” Jones said on his podcast later on Monday, before explaining that he pleaded the Fifth because he was worried about committing perjury. “The questions were overall pretty reasonable. And I wanted to answer the questions, but at the same time, it’s a good thing I didn’t because I’m the type that tries to answer things correctly even though I don’t know all the answers, and they can kind of claim that that’s perjury because about half the questions I didn’t know the answer to.”

Uh huh. It sounds like Jones is in a situation where he definitely doesn’t know anything, and is just being safe by not cooperating, which he would love to do of course if he did know anything.

What CNN’s reporting does tell us, however, is a bit more about the extent of the evidence that the committee is working with. Jones let slip that he knows the committee has “everything that’s already on my phones and things,” including his messages to Jan. 6 rally organizers Cindy Chafian and Caroline Wren.

It sounds like the Jan. 6 commission, while having almost no luck getting key Trumpworld figures to actually speak to them, is nevertheless compiling a digital record of communications between various figures involved. That effort got another boost on Monday when a federal judge ordered John Eastman, a former lawyer for then-President Donald Trump, to turn over his email records to the commission. Congress has been chasing Eastman’s emails for months. Eastman’s lawyer, in turn, appears to be ready to dump blame on Trump, saying his client’s work “was done pursuant to representation of the president,” according to CNN. That seems like the safest choice for all the rats still milling around in the committee’s bucket: either clam up, and if you can’t, blame the big man in charge. We’ll see how long it takes Jones to make the same calculation.